Two arrested after robbing, shooting person over bag of drugs at Racetrac on Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a the Racetrac along Essen Lane Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. during a botched robbery.
Deputies said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg. Deputies captured the shooter, Kendrick Johnson, who ran away from the gas station to a nearby hotel.
A female, Alexis Mungo, who was with the shooter was taken into custody at the scene.
According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Johnson shot the victim while trying to steal a bag of drugs from the victim while they were smoking in the gas station bathroom.
During the struggle Johnson shot the victim in the foot.
Johnson was arrested for armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and resisting an officer. Mungo was booked for principal to an armed robbery and principal to attempted first-degree murder.
