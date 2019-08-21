Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested after kindergartner shows up at school with cocaine
SLIDELL - Two people were arrested in St. Tammany Parish after a 5-year-old was sent to school with multiple bags of cocaine.
The Slidell Police Department says the discovery was made by a school resource officer after a teacher saw the student holding a bag of white powder. Staff spoke with the student and discovered two more bags of suspected crack cocaine on the child. Investigators said it was "apparent" the child had no knowledge of the drugs.
Police searched the student's home and found Angelica Stanley, 23, and Ellis Cousin, 51, were hiding more drugs at the residence. Officers discovered the two had been storing the cocaine among the child's clothing without the juvenile's knowledge.
Both Stanley and Cousin were arrested for possession of a schedule II narcotic (cocaine) with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to a juvenile.
The department says steps are being taken to ensure the child's well-being.
