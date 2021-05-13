71°
Latest Weather Blog
Two arrested after deadly triple shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday for a triple shooting that left a man dead last month.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Christopher Nixon, 33, and Reco Hayes, 35, were booked on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
The shooting happened April 19 on Napoleon Street near Myrtle Avenue. George Stevenson, 25, was shot dead in the driver's seat of his vehicle. Two passengers in the car, ages 17 and 19, were also wounded.
Nixon and Hayes were taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshal's Service.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. congressman says there may be hope for residents whose homes are...
-
Lock down pet boom creates busy work days for veterinarians
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Teenage murder suspect's ankle monitor was off for 3 days...
-
Cat leaps from burning apartment building, walks away unfazed
-
Thursday's Health Report
Sports Video
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76