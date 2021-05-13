Two arrested after deadly triple shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Thursday for a triple shooting that left a man dead last month.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Christopher Nixon, 33, and Reco Hayes, 35, were booked on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened April 19 on Napoleon Street near Myrtle Avenue. George Stevenson, 25, was shot dead in the driver's seat of his vehicle. Two passengers in the car, ages 17 and 19, were also wounded.

Nixon and Hayes were taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshal's Service.