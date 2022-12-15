Two adults arrested for injuring three children; 2-year-old child currently hospitalized

Photo: Versean Tate (left) and Dejon Ruffin (right)

BATON ROUGE - A two-year-old was hospitalized unresponsive this week and the child's two siblings were found to be physically harmed, too, police said, leading to the arrest of their mother and her significant other.

The other children were two-years-old and one-year-old.

Versean Tate, 21, the mother, and Dejon Ruffin, 30, were booked on cruelty to juvenile charges Friday after a three-day investigation.

Police were called to a hospital where the two-year-old was unresponsive. While investigating, police also found another two-year-old and a one-year-old with less severe injuries and bruises.

The injuries were not consistent with playing, police said.

The three kids and the two adults live together at a house on Hammond Street.

Tate and Ruffin were arrested and no bond was posted as of Friday afternoon.