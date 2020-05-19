Twilight actor, Gregory Tyree Boyce, dies at 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju Photo: Instagram/YouTube

Actor, Gregory Tyree Boyce, who was best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, was found dead last Wednesday (May 13).

According to Variety, Boyce and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, were both discovered dead in their Las Vegas condo, and the cause of their deaths has not yet been disclosed.

In 2008, Boyce was cast as "Crowley" in Twilight, he later played the role of "Cowboy" in a 2018 video short called Apocalypse.

Shortly before his death, the actor had been making plans to start a restaurant.

His mother, Lisa Wayne, wrote about his plans in a recent post on social media, saying, “He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers... I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

Boyce had just turned 30 in December. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive.”

Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and Adepoju by her baby son, Egypt, according to her family’s GoFundMe page.