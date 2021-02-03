TV photographer assigned to cover flood says he'll never forget the people of La.

BATON ROUGE - Through a video essay, a local TV news photographer recalled the heartbreaking images he encountered while covering the August floods in south Louisiana.

"I'll never forget all the people who needed help," Randy Garcia said over video showing flooded homes and dead animals. Garcia produced the clip for KRGV.com, the website associated with the ABC affiliate in the Rio Grande area of Texas. KRGV is owned by the Manship family who also own WBRZ.

Garcia and three others - another photographer and two reporters - were assigned to cover the flooding event here for Texas viewers but also assist WBRZ cover the news stories that were breaking in the immediate aftermath. The additional resources were needed as WBRZ employees worked to provide important information to viewers and deal with their families' struggles. Numerous WBRZ employees were evacuated from their homes and some lost everything.

"It was an honor to (go to Baton Rouge)," Garcia said. "Louisiana is beautiful. The people are unified," he said.

Garcia said he was saddened by the perceived lack of national attention the flood received.

Garcia said an interview he did about a man who lost his house for the 11th time near the Comite Diversion Canal stood out to him the most. Watch Garcia's video essay below. Click here to visit KRGV.com.

*********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz