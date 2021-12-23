Tulane University delaying start of spring semester by one week

NEW ORLEANS - Tulane University, citing a surge of COVID-19 cases, has pushed back the start of the spring semester by a week.

The university rescheduled the first day of classes to Jan. 25 for undergraduate students. Graduate programs may have different schedules.

Students moving onto campus will also have their move-in date pushed back one week.

Tulane requires all students to get a booster shot when they are eligible, and the school said the extra week gives returning students more time to get the extra dose.

The change does not affect school holidays or graduation dates, according to the university.