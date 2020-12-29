61°
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local non-profit puts barbershop in Capitol High School
-
Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade canceled; board hoping to reschedule
-
EBR Sheriff's Office investigates Denver Drive shooting that injured two people
-
Authorities identify BR man killed in Hwy 61 crash
-
Dr. Jimmy Guidry retires from role with La Dept of Health