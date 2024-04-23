Tuesday PM Forecast: Transitioning to a more prolonged warm stretch

The capital area is saying goodbye to the cool pattern. A transition to a warmer pattern has already begun, and doesn't show many signs of letting up.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The chilliest night of the week has already come and gone. Temperatures will trend in a warmer direction on Tuesday night, bottoming out in the mid-50s. Thermometers will register even warmer values on Wednesday. Look for a high temperature in the middle-80s. More humidity will also creep back into the region. Dew points will inch closer to 60° - not uncomfortably sticky, but a noteworthy uptick. The added warmth and moisture will produce a few fair-weather cumulus clouds during the heat of the day.

During the evening, there will be no weather woes if celebrating the LSU Gymnastics victory along the parade route.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to climb in the days to follow, with highs eventually returning to the upper-80s. The humidity will make its presence known, especially over the weekend. Morning lows will also join the party as they rise into the 60s and 70s. A few record highs are also in danger over a period of several days.

Rain chances remain low despite the warm and muggy pattern. Our next best shot at rain appears to arrive on Monday. Even then, rain is not a guarantee as storms should be operating on an isolated basis.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.