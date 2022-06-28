Tuesday PM Forecast: Tracking the risk for excessive rainfall

Afternoon showers and storms could bring bouts of heavy rain.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures tonight will be in this mid-70s as any shower activity fizzles out. Wednesday temperatures will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Showers and storms will bubble up between noon and 3 p.m. and some of them could be very efficient rain makers. There is a level 1/4 marginal risk for excessive rainfall. This means that storms could produce several inches of rain in a short amount of time. That tends to strain the drainage system. When it is actively raining, keep an eye out for street and poor drainage flood, especially in those typical problem spots. About half of the area is expected to see rain, some areas will stay dry. As the sun goes down, showers will fall apart, and it will dry out. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: The risk for excessive rainfall continues for Thursday as well. Showers and storms will be efficient rain makers capable of causing street and poor drainage flooding. This is common for showers and storms this time of year. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s before significant cloud cover and showers and storms roll in. Not everyone will see rain, but there are more chances every afternoon heading into the weekend. Morning temperatures will start in the low 70s and climb into the low 90s before pop up showers move in. This pattern repeats through the rest of the 7-day forecast. Overall, rainfall should be manageable, but the Storm Station is monitoring the risk for excessive rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 is bringing the threat of heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to with Windward Islands and neighboring nations in the southeaster Caribbean. This storm is not a threat to the local area. CLICK HERE to see the latest forecast cone for PTC 2.

There is a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is promoting extra rainfall this week. Its development chances are still rather low, and it is tracking away from the local areas, headed toward the Texas coast.

Northern Gulf of Mexico:

An area of low pressure centered over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move slowly westward or west-southwestward and approach the coast of Texas during the next two days. Slow development of the low is possible, and it could become a short-lived tropical depression near the coast before it moves inland. Regardless of development, heavy rain will be possible along portions of the Texas coast later this week. For more information about the potential for heavy rain, please see products issued by your National Weather Service office.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.

Central Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. This system is forecast to interact with another tropical wave over the next several days, and some gradual development is possible later this week while the overall system moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.