Tuesday PM Forecast: Strong cold front bringing some big changes on Thanksgiving

A surge of warmer weather will take place on Wednesday in advance of a strong Thanksgiving cold front. The Storm Station is tracking the potential for Turkey Day storms along the front, and significantly cooler air behind.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Although clouds were a bit stubborn on Tuesday, the sun finally broke through late in the day. That will result in a mostly clear sky for the evening hours. There is a signal for low cloud development and/or patchy dense fog formation closer to daybreak. In other words, things could cloud up again closer to sunrise. Look for an overnight low temperature in the mid-50s. A warm front will slide through the Capital Region on Wednesday. The result will be an increase in cloud cover once again, along with a few sprinkles. Southerly winds will also return, producing a one-day temperature spike. Expect a high in the upper-70s, close to 80° in Baton Rouge.

Thanksgiving: Yet another cold front passage will arrive on Thanksgiving. While the day starts off on a mild note with temperatures in the 70s, chilly air will quickly arrive once the cold front passes. There is still a fair amount of disagreement surrounding how fast the system will be moving, so its exact timing remains tricky. Those details should come into focus within the next 12-24 hours. Everyone should prepare for the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as the predawn hours, all the way into the afternoon. A strong storm or two capable of damaging wind gusts or small hail cannot be ruled out either, but that does not appear to be a widespread issue. A faster-moving front would result in a stormier morning with a drier second half to the day. Vice versa for a slower-moving system. No matter what, there should be some dry time on Thanksgiving.

The Weekend: A significant cooldown will take place for Black Friday and beyond. Those heading out to score big deals while shopping on Friday should bundle up. The same goes on Saturday for those cheering on LSU at Tiger Stadium, or participating in any events down in New Orleans for the Bayou Classic. Expect afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s with morning lows dipping into the 30s, possibly even frost or freeze territory for some. Those with a green thumb may want to pay close attention to the morning temperatures beginning this weekend.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

