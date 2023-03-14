Tuesday PM Forecast: short warming trend ended by late week front

After another chilly night, a brief warm up is expected for the middle of the week. A cold front will arrive on Friday with rain and thunderstorms followed by even cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Any lingering, light showers will fall apart during the evening hours and the ground will be dry by Wednesday morning. Clouds are expected to thin out as well and with light, northeast winds of 5-10mph, low temperatures will drop into the low 40s. On Wednesday, more sun will promote faster warming than previous days with highs reaching the low 70s during the afternoon. You may want layers that are easier to peel off from morning to afternoon.

Up Next: South winds will quickly return seasonably mild air and moisture to the area and so Thursday will move from the 50s to 70s with increasing clouds. A cold front will bring organized rain and thunderstorms to the region on Friday.

At this time, you should prepare for a wet commute into work and school on Friday morning. This activity has been trending faster and is expected to be ending closer to the Friday evening drive. 1-2 inches of rain is expected with isolated higher amounts possible. Behind this front, much cooler air will return for the upcoming weekend. Layers will be needed for outdoor events like the Wearin’ of the Green parade with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s.

