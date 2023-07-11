Tuesday PM Forecast: scattered storms to taper, give way to higher heat

For one more day, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast. While rain may not shut down entirely, it will become scarce as heat surges Thursday through the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: With a later start on Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms may linger a few hours past dusk. However, as usual, things will certainly trend quieter with precipitation gone by midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Wednesday will bring some sun and steam early before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop from late morning through late afternoon. The best chances will be east of the Mississippi River and closer to I-55. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s with humidity causing feels-like temperatures well into the 100s.

Up Next: For the end of the week and into the weekend, an upper level ridge of high pressure will start to expand over the Gulf Coast leading to hotter temperatures and fewer showers and thunderstorms. Through at least Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 90s and lows will struggle to leave the 80s. This will mean plenty of humidity will stick around and afternoon feels-like temperatures over 107 degrees will likely warrant heat alerts from the National Weather Service. Daily rain coverage will be at ten percent or less.

The Tropics: An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally conducive for some development of this system, and there is a fifty percent chance that a subtropical or tropical depression could form during the next few days while the system moves generally eastward. By the weekend, the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional development.

