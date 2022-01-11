Tuesday PM Forecast: passing clouds keep temps up a bit tonight

A few overnight clouds will be the only hiccup in otherwise mainly clear skies for the rest of the week. Temperatures may return to average by Thursday.

Next 24 Hours: Tonight, a passing patch of clouds will keep low temperatures warmer than Tuesday morning and in the upper 30s to low 40s. There is an outside shot that the weak disturbance creating the clouds could squeeze out a few sprinkles. Tomorrow, clouds should depart for afternoon sunshine and another day in the upper 50s.

Up Next: With mainly clear skies and winds shifting easterly, the end of the week will be seasonable. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s for highs and the upper 30s to low 40s for lows. The next cold front will come this weekend with a chance of showers on Saturday followed by drier conditions and chilly temperatures on Sunday. Low temperatures could get close to freezing by Monday morning. Plenty of sun will be around through the middle of next week. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: In the upper levels, a weak shortwave trough of low pressure will race out of the Southwest U.S. across the area into Wednesday. Due to limited time for moisture to recharge the atmosphere, this system is unlikely to produce much more than increased cloud cover and a few sprinkles. The cloud deck though, will cause overnight lows to stay well above freezing Wednesday morning. Thermometers will start to chug up later Wednesday through the end of the week as surface winds shift easterly. Thursday and Friday will be closer to seasonal averages with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Onshore flow will become established into the weekend in advance of the next upper level trough and cold front pegged to traverse the region. Enough moisture will have returned to the atmosphere for a couple of showers to form with the lift created by the cold front. However, upper level winds will remain unfavorable for well-organized thunderstorms and any severe weather. This frontal system will quickly exit the area and deep northwesterly wind flow will send much colder, drier air into the region. Persistent northwesterly winds will keep chilly temperatures in the area with near freezing conditions possible to start the new week.

--Josh

