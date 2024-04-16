Tuesday PM Forecast: humidity, cloud cover creeping higher with temperatures

The rise in temperatures and humidity will persist through the end of the workweek. While the Storm Station introduces mention of a spotty shower Thursday and Friday, organized rain will hold off until the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The trend of thickening clouds seen through the daytime hours will continue overnight. In fact, skies are likely to turn overcast by morning. Low temperatures will be stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s with due to the clouds and ongoing south winds of 10-15mph. It will be hard to find many breaks in the clouds into the late morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will climb about 15 degrees into the mid 80s. Winds will slacken to about 5-10mph.

Up Next: Cloud cover will continue into Thursday morning but may reveal some gaps by afternoon. For the end of the week, highs will climb into the upper 80s. Our forecast high of 89 degrees on Friday actually comes awfully close to the record of 90 degrees set in 2006 and 1987. Although a nuisance shower or storm is possible either afternoon, most will stay dry.

Over the weekend, a cold front will settle into the region from the north. Most of Saturday is expected to be dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s. However, showers and thunderstorms will become possible by evening and increase in coverage overnight and into Sunday. Especially if you have outdoor plans for the second half of the weekend, keep tabs on the forecast. The front will also bring much cooler temperatures with highs returning to the 70s Sunday and Monday.

