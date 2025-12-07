Two injured in two separate crashes outside of Zachary on Sunday evening

ZACHARY - Two people were taken to hospitals following two separate crashes outside of Zachary on Sunday evening.

The first crash happened on Blues Highway near East Flanacher Road and was reported to WBRZ around 6:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The second crash happened shortly after along Samuels Road, about a half-mile away. First responders said one person was injured but stable.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about the crashes. We are waiting on a response.