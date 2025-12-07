62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two injured in two separate crashes outside of Zachary on Sunday evening

1 hour 20 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, December 07 2025 Dec 7, 2025 December 07, 2025 7:35 PM December 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Two people were taken to hospitals following two separate crashes outside of Zachary on Sunday evening. 

The first crash happened on Blues Highway near East Flanacher Road and was reported to WBRZ around 6:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The second crash happened shortly after along Samuels Road, about a half-mile away. First responders said one person was injured but stable. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information about the crashes. We are waiting on a response. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days