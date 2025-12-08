Monday AM forecast: Cold start to the week; Big midweek warmup

Colder air has settled in behind last night’s strong cold front, bringing a brisk, dry start to the week. Today stays cool with highs in the 50s, but the coldest night arrives tonight into Tuesday morning. A warmup quickly returns midweek before a stronger push of cold air arrives again next weekend.

Today and tonight: The front that pushed through late Sunday has cleared the region, leaving behind breezy northerly winds, dry air, and noticeably cooler temperatures. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 50s despite some sunshine later this afternoon. Tonight brings the coldest temperatures of the early week, with lows dipping into the low to mid-30s north of Baton Rouge and the low 40s south. Much of the temperature forecast will depend on how quickly clouds clear.

Up Next: Tuesday starts cold but turns slightly milder in the afternoon as high pressure shifts east. By Wednesday, a warming trend takes hold, pushing temperatures back to near 70. Thursday will feel almost springlike, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s, roughly 10 degrees above normal for early December.

Most of the week stays dry, but there is a small chance of light rain late in the week. Another, much stronger cold front is expected next weekend, likely dropping highs into the 50s with a potential freeze by early Sunday morning.

What to look out for:

The coldest temperatures of the week arrive tonight into Tuesday morning, and areas north of Baton Rouge may briefly flirt with freezing. After a mild and quiet midweek stretch, temperatures rise sharply into the 70s Thursday before another cooldown arrives this weekend. A freeze is possible again by early Sunday, though details on timing and intensity are still developing.

