Monday PM Forecast: Chilly start to the week, but jackets may soon get a rest

While another chilly start in the 30s is expected Tuesday, jackets may get a break later in the week as increasing sunshine moves temperatures higher.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After showing no signs of breaking earlier in the day, low clouds finally gave way quickly after lunchtime. This will set up a mostly clear to partly cloudy evening, allowing temperatures to quickly drop out of the 50s and into the 40s. Clear skies overnight would let temperatures fall into the mid-30s, setting the stage for frost along and north of I-10 and perhaps some patchy fog. But if low clouds sneak back in and hang around, frost chances diminish, becoming patchier in nature. In any case, be sure to protect plants from the potential of a killing frost, and don’t forget people and pets. Tuesday will be a sunnier day overall, and a little warmer, with highs near 60°.

Up Next: Warmer weather will settle in by midweek. After starting near 40°, highs will return above average to near 70° by Wednesday afternoon. A couple of fronts will bring some temperature swings through the weekend, but highs and lows should stay close to or slightly above average. From a rain standpoint, increasing clouds and moisture could bring a few spotty showers Friday through Sunday. It's still several days out, so stay up to date with any possible adjustments later in the week.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

