Tulane taps Green Wave passing coordinator Will Hall to succeed coach Jon Sumrall after the CFP

Photo via. Tulane Football

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane has decided to make passing game coordinator and receivers coach Will Hall its next head coach after this season ends in the College Football Playoff under the outgoing Jon Sumrall.

The announcement on Monday came two days after another top candidate, LSU defensive coordinator (and former Tulane linebacker) Blake Baker, was persuaded to remain on the Tigers’ staff under new coach Lane Kiffin.

“I’m truly honored,” Hall said. “Tulane has been a special place for me. I’ve felt the unique spirit of Tulane and the strength of its culture. I’m excited to lead this program with a deep respect for its history, its people, and the city of New Orleans.”

A little more than a week ago, Sumrall accepted an offer to coach Florida, but has been permitted to continue coaching the Green Wave through its postseason.

The 45-year-old Hall will become the third Tulane coach since Willie Fritz left for Houston of the Big 12 after the 2023 season. Fritz’s tenure included a conference title game victory in 2022, followed by a landmark Cotton Bowl victory over Southern California, and then another league championship game appearance in 2023.

Tulane has continued to be one of the top mid-major programs in the nation under Sumrall, who coached the program to its third and fourth straight league title game appearances.

The Green Wave (11-2) won the 2025 American Conference championship game over North Texas on Saturday night, moved up to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll and received its first bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Tulane, seeded 11th in the CFP, will travel to No. 6 seed Mississippi for its first-round matchup on Dec. 20.

When Tulane’s time in the playoff ends, the Hall era will begin.

"(Hall’s) character, integrity, and leadership qualities are evident both on and off the field,” Tulane athletic director David Harris said. “With extensive head coaching experience and a proven track record of success at every level, Will embodies the qualities we value in our program. We believe he is the right person to lead Tulane Football into its next chapter.”

Hall has a long track record of success as a lower-division college coach and as an assistant in the top-tier, Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. But Hall’s only stint as an FBS-level head coach did not go well.

Hall went 14-30 at Southern Miss from 2021-24 and was fired seven games into the 2024 season. In 2025, Sumrall hired Hall back to Tulane, where he’d served as offensive coordinator under Fritz in 2019 and 2020.

As a Division II coach, Hall led both West Georgia and West Alabama to multiple playoff appearances.

Hall also played quarterback at the Division II level. In 2003, he passed for 3,531 yards and 30 touchdowns for a North Alabama team that went 13-1 and advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals.