Tuesday PM Forecast: fall feel has arrived, Milton targets Florida Wednesday

An early fall feel has emerged in the Capital Area as a cold front has pushed offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. Drier air and even slightly cooler temperatures will stick around through the upcoming weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: All clear skies and low humidity will result in the coolest temperatures since early May. Lows will dip into the upper 50s by morning with coastal sections staying in the low 60s. Ample sunshine will fill skies on Wednesday. With a light and drying northeast breeze, highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Up Next: The pleasant weather will have some staying power through the end of the workweek and even into the weekend. Through Sunday, look for mainly clear skies, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. If you have plans for high school or college football in the Capital Area this weekend, all systems are a go! You may want a light jacket for Friday evening or tailgating on Saturday morning. While a slight rebound in warmth and mugginess is expected Sunday and Monday, an even stronger fall front will push through the area early next week which could bring temperatures cool enough to keep highs in the 70s!

The Tropics: Hurricane Milton continues to chug as a powerful Category Four in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Hunters have found rebounding strength with maximum sustained winds once again exceeding 155mph. Only one day remains for Florida residents to prepare and evacuate. Despite some reorganization and wobbling path, a general northeast motion is expected to bring an extremely dangerous and large hurricane to the west coast of Florida by Wednesday night. Near and north of the storm's center, record setting water inundation of 10-15 feet is expected. Hurricane force winds will extend across much of the peninsula of Florida with 6-12 inches of rain falling as the system passes.

Leslie continues moving northwest over the open, central Atlantic Ocean at 10-15mph. The storm will turn north and then northeast out to sea with minor fluctuations between hurricane and tropical storm strength initially, followed by steady weakening.

A non-tropical area of low pressure located just northeast of the northwestern Bahamas is producing gale-force winds. This system could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics over the next day or so while the low moves northeastward to east-northeastward around 15 mph. Upper-level winds are likely to increase by Wednesday night, which should end any chances for further development.

A tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in a day or two. Afterward, environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some limited development of this system while it moves westward or west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic, moving near the Cabo Verde Islands late Thursday through Friday.

– Josh

