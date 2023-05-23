Tuesday PM Forecast: drier air moving into area

A backdoor cold front will push through the area into Wednesday. This means the front is coming from the northeast, instead of the west, like usual. Slightly drier air and lower humidity will be felt once the front passes.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Despite a front passing through, mostly clear skies are expected overnight with low temperatures easing back into the upper 60s. Northeast winds of 5-10mph will promote a drier feel on Wednesday afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with highs in the upper 80s. There is an outside shot at a stray shower, especially south and west of Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Drier air will envelop the region for the remainder of the workweek. Since drier air warms and cools more efficiently than humid air, expect a higher range in high and low temperatures. Beneath mostly clear skies, mornings will be in the mid 60s and afternoons will get into the low 90s. Yet another reinforcing shot of dry air will come with north winds following a weak front on Saturday. This one could also deliver a spotty shower, but at this time there is no threat for a washout on outdoor activities.

