Tuesday PM Forecast: Brighter skies ahead, ahead of a stormier weekend pattern

Sunshine will have an easier time getting through for the remainder of the week. Although rain chances will be relatively minor during that timeframe, that could change over the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The veil of high clouds will remain through much of the evening. These clouds will scoot east after midnight, leaving behind a mostly clear sky for the second half of the night. Temperatures will likely hold steady in the 70s while clouds are still around, but late clearing should allow lows to drop into the upper 60s by morning. Wednesday will be a sunnier day overall. As a result, temperatures will have no problem climbing into the low 90s. A weak disturbance overhead could trigger a spotty shower or two, but widespread rain doesn’t appear to be an issue.

Rest of the Week: A boost in moisture should bring a slight uptick in the number of showers and storms on Thursday. Even so, rain would be isolated in nature, with roughly 30% of the area experiencing a downpour. That coverage should come down on Friday as a tongue of drier air eases in, but even so, a spot shower can’t be ruled out. Rain aside, temperatures will be near or slightly above average. Expect highs in the upper 80s, with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

The Weekend: A front will be taking shape along the coast on Saturday, and confidence is growing that a storm system will organize along it. Saturday appears to bring isolated thunderstorms, with the chance of rain increasing near the coast. Additional moisture appears to wrap around the system into Sunday, allowing rain coverage to increase further. Stay tuned to the forecast if making outdoor plans for the weekend, as storms might be an important consideration. At this point, no washouts are expected.

The Tropics: Imelda became a hurricane on Tuesday morning and will gradually strengthen for another day or so. The storm has already started moving out to sea, but on a trajectory aimed right at Bermuda. Imelda will be in the vicinity of Bermuda on Wednesday and could face a direct strike from the storm. A few inches of rain will be possible across the island chain in addition to hurricane-force winds. The storm will continue northwestward through the rest of the week, likely becoming post-tropical by Thursday or Friday.

Hurricane Humberto is a remnant of its former self. Strong vertical wind shear has torn apart the system, and Humberto will likely become post-tropical on Wednesday. What’s left over will interact with a frontal system, creating a powerful “extratropical” low-pressure system which will track eastward through the North Atlantic.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

