Wednesday AM Forecast: Near-freezing this morning, rain moves in Thursday

Cold temperatures are the main headline this morning, with some spots dipping close to freezing. Attention then turns to early Thursday, when rain moves in and leaves most of us getting wet.

Today & Tonight: After a cold start, increasing sunshine will help temperatures rebound a bit today, with highs reaching the lower 60s beneath some high clouds. Thicker cloud cover builds in by this evening and overnight as a warm front and developing low pressure move closer. This system will bring widespread rain early Thursday, possibly starting as soon as 3–4 AM. Most of the rain will be light to moderate, but a few heavier pockets are possible. The wet weather will persist through the morning commute, likely leading to ponding on roads and slower travel, so plan on leaving earlier than usual. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Widespread rain will continue through the morning before coverage slightly lowers in the afternoon and evening. Even then, it won’t be completely dry as hit-and-miss showers will linger. Highs will only reach the mid-50s under persistent cloud cover. The damp pattern carries into the night, setting the stage for another round of numerous to widespread showers on Friday. Rain totals from both rounds should land between 1–3", though heavier pockets could push some locations higher. Flash flooding appears unlikely but can’t be ruled out. The primary concerns will be ponding on roads, poor-drainage flooding, and rising creeks and bayous.

Rain will begin to taper in time for the weekend. Isolated showers remain a possibility on Saturday, but certainly will not cause outdoor events to be canceled; a lot of spots are likely to stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures cool with highs in the upper 50s. A warming trend will continue on Sunday with a little bit more sun and highs in the mid-60s. The new week will continue that pattern.

