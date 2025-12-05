Latest Weather Blog
Glen Oaks High School's new Theatrical Arts Department puts on inaugural production this weekend
BATON ROUGE — Glen Oaks Magnet High School's new Theatrical Arts Department is putting on its first-ever production this weekend as actors take the stage for Langston Hughes’ "Black Nativity."
The show will feature a cast of Glen Oaks students and staff whose voices, movement and storytelling illuminate the rich cultural legacy of the Christmas story. With soulful harmonies, energetic choreography and striking visuals, this production promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience for the Baton Rouge community.
“This is more than a show—it’s a celebration of culture, community, and the incredible talent of our staff and students,” Director Jarvis Stewart said. “Our goal is to build a theatre program that brings pride to Glen Oaks and provides students with a platform to shine. Black Nativity is the perfect beginning.”
The show at the Glen Oaks auditorium is Saturday at 6:30 p.m., and tickets cost $10.
