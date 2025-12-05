Deputies arrest 5 accused of going on nearly $3,000 'theft spree' at Juban Crossing

DENHAM SPRINGS — Five people were arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on Friday for allegedly stealing around $2,750 worth of merchandise from multiple stores at Juban Crossing.

Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies noticed people littering from a car in a parking lot at Juban Crossing. While talking to them, deputies noticed the alleged litterbugs trying to hide "a lot of merchandise" from several nearby stores.

"Further investigation revealed the individuals had been on a theft spree targeting numerous retail outlets in Juban Crossing - and, possibly other jurisdictions," Ard said.

Deputies seized at least $1,100 worth of merchandise from Ulta, $800 worth from Carter's, $400 worth from Academy, $220 worth from Five Below, $160 worth from Rouses and $70 worth from Old Navy.

The sheriff said the accused thieves stole items by hiding them on their person, in large purses or by just walking out of stores holding them.

LPSO said the following were arrested and booked on various charges:

- 42-year-old Shoundrika Dennis, of Baton Rouge

- 39-year-old Auquintea Lanus, of Baton Rouge

- 20-year-old Tkiya Dennis, of Baton Rouge

- 24-year-old Blake Davis, of Prairieville

- 20-year-old Antailynn Lanus, of Denham Springs