Thursday PM Forecast: Damp pattern continues, easing out of it by next week

The heaviest rain has passed, but expect the cool and damp pattern to linger. Additional rain of up to 1" with locally higher amounts is possible on Friday and Saturday. Brighter, drier weather will return by early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After getting drenched on Thursday, overall shower activity will taper into the evening hours. Though an isolated passing shower cannot be ruled out overnight and early Friday, it won’t be quite as soggy. Northerly winds usher in cooler air, dropping morning lows into the mid-40s even with an overcast sky. The morning drive shouldn’t be as messy. More passing showers will be possible on Friday, but the activity will be relatively lighter and more spaced out through the day. It will remain cold and damp with clouds holding on and a high struggling to reach the low 50s.





Damp Saturday: An arriving upper-level disturbance will likely trigger another wave of light to moderate rain Friday night and Saturday. While some showers are possible at times on Saturday, it shouldn’t be a washout. Rain will gradually shift to the southeast throughout the day, allowing most spots to dry out by evening with lingering clouds.

Up Next: Sunday looks relatively nicer as rain fades away. Still, a rogue sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be warmer with highs reading the middle and upper 60s. Another cool surge arrives early next week, sending highs into the 50s on Monday and knocking temperatures near frost territory by Tuesday morning. That cooldown will be short-lived, with a warmup returning by midweek.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

