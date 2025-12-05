Residents awoken by trucks, vibrations in Addis

ADDIS — Several residents along a two-lane road in Iberville Parish say 18-wheelers are tearing up their street, speeding, and disrupting their sleep.

Kevin Scott has been keeping a tally of how many trucks drive on Addis Lane between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Those numbers can exceed 30 trucks in four hours.

"Boom, boom, you can hear it hitting," he said.

Once Scott's sleep is disturbed by a truck, he can't go back to sleep. He's become increasingly frustrated since the truck traffic got busy about eight months ago.

"They ain't got no respect for people in this neighborhood," Scott said.

He's not alone; his neighbors agree. Scott went door-to-door asking neighbors to sign a petition to reroute the traffic to Sid Richardson Road, and 13 of his neighbors wrote their names.

"The trucks are too heavy for this road," he said.

Several years ago, Sid Richardson Road was repaved by the parish. The road is surrounded by farmland and non-residential areas.

Friday morning, a radar sign was placed outside of Scott's home to monitor the 40 mph speeds, but slowing down the traffic is only part of the solution.

"Come out here when no one's around, in the morning, that's when they're coming through here," he said.

Addis Lane is also known as LA 990, a state route. Heading toward LA 1, it has a dedicated turn lane and a stoplight, making it a safe way to manage truck traffic. A spokesperson for Dow Chemical says that while it can't confirm that all the traffic on Addis Lane is from Dow, it values an open dialogue with its neighbors and will collaborate on bringing potential solutions.

Scott says he received a call from a Dow spokesperson this week explaining that Sid Richardson Road was not the optimal route because it lacks a dedicated turn lane.

Scott and his neighbors are requesting help so they can get a full night's rest.