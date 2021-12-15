65°
Tuesday night blaze that destroyed Nebraska Street duplex under investigation
BATON ROUGE - A Tuesday night duplex fire in Old South Baton Rouge is under investigation Wednesday morning.
According to personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the blaze occurred in the 1900 block of Nebraska Street around 7 p.m., Tuesday.
Firefighters say when they arrived they found one side of the duplex engulfed in flames.
They add that the fire damaged the outside of a neighboring home from the radiant heat.
No injuries occurred during the incident, but the duplex is considered a total loss.
The owner said he'd been living in one side while renovating the other. The fire remains under investigation.
