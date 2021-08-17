Tuesday Morning Forecast: Rainy spots will avoid the triple digit heat

Busy in the tropics but tracking a quiet weekend at home.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: It will be a bit muggier today with the morning hours mostly clear. Clouds will build in as temperatures reach the low 90s. The heat index may briefly reach 100 degrees before showers start to bubble up. Today showers and storms will start near the coast and work their way through the Baton Rouge area in the afternoon and evening. Overnight temperatures will be back in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Scattered showers will continue each afternoon this week, but we are not tracking any total washouts. The morning hours will be calm with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. Each afternoon, the clouds will build in as temperatures reach the low 90s. A heavy downpour will be possible every afternoon as well. A brief shower will drop temperatures and keep the heat index out of the triple digits for the majority of the afternoon. The rainiest day of the week will be Thursday. Friday will bring the possibility for shower before things really dry out over the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are currently three active storms Fred, Grace, and Henri. The forecast in south Louisiana will not be affected by any of these systems.

Tropical Depression Fred is moving through Georgia this morning as is expected to bring heavy rains through a large portion of the southeast United States.

In the southern Caribbean, Grace is expected to travel south of Cuba and make a landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico before reemerging in the southern Gulf. Then, it is expected to drift into the east coast of Mexico and remain south of coastal Texas. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

Out in the open Atlantic, Henri is set to circle Bermuda and veer away from the east coast of the US. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come.

