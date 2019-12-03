Tuesday kicks off first in series of public meetings regarding search for new EBR Schools superintendent

BATON ROUGE - Warren Drake, superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, is retiring, and a committee has been tasked with the responsibility of finding his replacement.

Members of the community who'd like to weigh in on who Drake’s replacement should be will be able to do so during a series of public meetings.

The first of the meetings takes place Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at McKinley Middle (1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive) at 6 p.m.

It will last anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes.

Each meeting will be organized by an Austin-based search firm that was hired to help search for Drake’s replacement.