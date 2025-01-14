Tuesday AM Forecast: Typical Mid-January conditions ahead of weekend cold front

Typical mid-January conditions will prevail this week with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. This weekend, a cold front will motivate showers and thunderstorms ahead of another major cool down.

Today & Tonight: Mainly clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to fall in into the middle and low 30s across the region. The cold morning will be followed by a chilly afternoon with highs in the 50s. Clouds will begin to work in throughout the day. High clouds will arrive first before thickening and becoming mostly cloudy by nightfall. Overnight, under mostly cloudy conditions, temperatures will be cool into to the lower 40s.

Up Next: Mostly cloudy skies will remain on Wednesday. After a chilly start afternoon highs will not give much warmth. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50s around southern Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon. A gulf disturbance will try to push near the coast Wednesday evening, as it does, we cannot rule out a spotty shower or two making it's way inland and through the Capital Area. Most, if any, of the showers will be overnight Wednesday. By Thursday morning, conditions will be dry and skies will be clearing. Thursday will mostly sunny skies with highs near 60°.

Just in time for the weekend, our next cold front will be nearing the state. Ahead of it's passage, warmer and moist gulf air will move into the Capital Region. Highs will be in the in the middle 60s on Friday and close to 70 degrees on Saturday. By late Friday, there will also be an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Latest data suggests the highest coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be overnight Friday and into Saturday. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side. The Storm Station will keep a close eye on the upcoming system and have a better idea of rain timing and intensity in the next several days. Check back in daily for the latest.

The cold front will shut down the rain by late Saturday night. Behind the front, temperatures will quickly tumble. Sunday will be dry and cool with the coldest air arriving just in time to start the next workweek. Expect highs in the 40s and possibly a couple mornings in the 20s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate C.