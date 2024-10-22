Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures nearing record warmth, Dry conditions prevail

With no lack of sunshine this week, afternoon highs will warm 1-2 degrees higher each day, potentially meeting records by late week.

Today & Tonight: A cool start in the low to mid 50's Tuesday morning will be followed by a warm afternoon around 30 degrees warmer. Expect a high temperature near 86° in Baton Rouge today with plenty of sunshine. Conditions remain dry and winds stay light out of the northeast. Overnight, temperatures will return to the middle 50s for another cool morning.

Up Next: A gradual warming trend thanks to lots of sunshine and no rain this week will take afternoons into the upper-80's Wednesday through Sunday. Although no 90 degree afternoons have been forecast this week, we cannot completely rule an area in the Capital Region hitting the mark before the week is done. Regardless, temperatures will be around 10° above average for late October and some afternoons may meet or beat previous record highs.

The dry streak also appears to continue for the time being. If no rain occurs by the end of the month, October 2024 will go down as one of the top 10 driest. The Storm Station will be keeping an eye on the drought status as a result. The next update comes on Thursday.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Oscar continues to move NE near the Bahamas early Tuesday morning. This system will become post tropical by midweek.

Oscar is the only active storm, and no other tropical development is expected in the next seven days.

- Emma Kate C.

