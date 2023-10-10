Tuesday AM Forecast: Remaining dry and warm as clouds increase throughout the day

Clouds return to the area throughout the day today, not limiting high temperatures that will reach into the mid-80s. Changes come tomorrow when we will see much needed rainfall across southern Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: Cloud cover will increase throughout the morning and become overcast by the afternoon. Even with the clouds in place, temperatures will still reach into the mid-80s with dry conditions. This evening temperatures will tamper off into the lower 60s as a gulf warm front moves towards Louisiana bringing rain to the southern half of the state starting early Wednesday morning.

Up Next: Rainfall on Wednesday morning could make for a soggy commute in some areas. Rain sticks around into the afternoon before exiting on Wednesday evening. Wind speeds also ramp up, with gusts pushing 30 mph in Baton Rouge.

Most rain should fall in the southeastern part of the state, where several inches are possible. There is a greater chance of coming across scattered flash flooding and coastal flooding in that direction also. There will be a sharp cutoff between those that see a lot of rain and those who don’t see much. Unfortunately, the metro area may end up close to the cutoff which makes rain totals trickier around the capital city. Nevertheless, there’s still a decent rain chance even if more of it falls to the southeast.

The rain coverage appears to be much lower on Thursday and Friday. By Friday night, another cold front will pass through. That will send temperatures tumbling over the weekend.

The Tropics: While there are no active storms in the Atlantic as of Tuesday morning, we are tracking a few tropical waves.

One of those areas is in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center only has a 20% chance of this storm developing into something tropical as it drifts north toward the U.S. Gulf Coast. This storm will eventually merge with the frontal system that affects our local weather by midweek. The associated area of low pressure will likely sit off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. Even if it takes a name, our forecast will remain unchanged. We do not expect major impacts as of this time.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave is located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is showing signs of organization and is operating in an environment conducive for additional development. A tropical depression is likely to form in the next couple of days in the eastern tropical Atlantic.