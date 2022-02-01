Tuesday AM Forecast: On and off rain starts today, Strong storms possible on Thursday

Showers will start up before the noon hour today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Clouds are rolling in now ahead of a warm front. Rain will begin as early as 8 a.m. and once it starts, showers will continue on and off for the rest of the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon even with the rain. Showers will move generally south to north, so Parishes closest to the coast are most likely to see rain today. The nature of the showers today will be very calm. There may be some periods of steady rain, but we are not expecting any thunder. Showers will be on and off through the overnight hours too with temperatures staying warm, near 60 degrees.

Up Next: The warm front will be moving slow, and it will continue to spark up scattered showers throughout the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Wednesday behind the warm front. As the warm front lifts north, a few storms will produce a heavy downpour and some rumbles of thunder. Again, on and off rain will continue overnight.

Thursday will bring along a strong cold front. Storms on Thursday will be capable of a heavy downpour, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. There is a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe storms.

After two rainy days, some areas may be vulnerable to localized street and poor drainage flooding. There is a low, marginal, risk for heavy rain with the front on Thursday. The timing of the front is still broad. It will enter the WBRZ viewing area in the morning and will not pass all the way through until early Friday. The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon hours on Thursday. Areas from Baton Rouge and east are expected to see the most rain when all is said and done.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong storms and heavy rain—please have access to alerts through Thursday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

After the front moves through on Thursday, south Louisiana will be left with 2-3 inches of rain. Isolated higher amounts will be possible. Friday will be clear and cool. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s in the morning and afternoon highs will struggle to reach 50°. The weekend is looking cool and mostly clear. A few isolated showers will be around on Sunday afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

