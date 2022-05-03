Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat and humidity here through the week

Hot and humid until the next rainmaker moves in later this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: There is high humidity again today. You may see a little patchy fog or haze this morning before temperatures heat up. This afternoon, skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A few spots may scratch 90°, but if your temperatures don’t get there, the heat index surely will. Tonight, will be another repeat with temperatures near 70° and muggy.

Up Next: Temperatures will be near 90° on Wednesday and Thursday all with mostly sunny skies. Overnight conditions will be muggy and warm with temperature near 70°.

The next chance for rain comes in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Showers and storms will likely reach the Baton Rouge area before sunrise on Friday morning. These storms may pack a punch with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lighting. This same storm system is expected to bring severe weather to our neighbors in northern Louisiana and Mississippi. By the time it reaches the local area, it will be much weaker. The WBRZ viewing area is included in the severe weather risk with most areas in the level 1/5 Marginal risk for severe storms. The risk is higher, a level 2/5 Slight risk for areas northwest.

The main severe risks are gusty wind and heavy rain. The timeline will be between midnight-9 a.m. on Friday morning. The timing and threats will likely shift, so continue to check back for the most updated forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Have a way to receive warnings. Be sure to avoid driving during a severe thunderstorm or flash flood warning. Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong storms—please have access to alerts through Friday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.