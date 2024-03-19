Tuesday AM Forecast: Frost threat exits, Spring-like weather returns

After a bitterly cold start to the first day of Spring, the remainder of the workweek will see morning lows exit frost territory. A warming trend takes over and by the weekend, temperatures will flirt with the 80° mark once again.

Today & Tonight: Clear skies and much calmer winds overnight have allowed temperatures early Tuesday to drop into the upper 30's in the Capital Region. Those waking up in northern parishes/Mississippi counties might see the freezing mark before sunrise. Thankfully, once the sun rises, temperatures will quickly warm, into the upper 60s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Winds today will stay light and variable out of the NE.

Tonight, with temperatures in the mid-40s conditions will remain chilly but the threat for frost is gone. Skies will remain mostly clear and winds stay light as we head towards the middle of the workweek.

Up Next: The remainder of the week will have a more spring-like feel. Afternoon temperatures through the end of the workweek will be near 70° and morning lows will return to the mid-50s Thursday through Sunday. Our next chance of rain arrives on Thursday as a low pressure system passes to our south. Scattered showers will be around the state on Thursday with some lingering into Friday as well. Rain totals should be on the lighter side and no threats are associated with this rainmaker at the time. By the weekend, much drier, warmer, and sunnier conditions will be in place.

- Emma Kate Cowan

