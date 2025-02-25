Tuesday AM Forecast: Foggy mornings to sunny days on repeat, Staying dry through weekend

Early morning fog will turn to sunny and warm afternoons today and tomorrow. Look for daily highs over the next 7 days in the 70s.

Today & Tonight: Visibilities around the region early Tuesday could be as low as 0.25 miles at times due to fog development. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for the Capital Area until 10 am to reflect the threat. Once the fog burns off, look for sunny skies today, warming temperatures into the low-70s. Clear skies and light winds overnight will again open the door for fog development. Watch out for patchy areas early Wednesday. Temperatures overnight will fall to the mid-40s.

Up Next: Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s after a foggy start. Late tomorrow night, clouds will slowly increase as a weak front moves near. This front will pass through on Thursday, possibly squeezing out a few sprinkles as it does. Clearing late Thursday with the front's passage is expected and will result in sunny skies on Friday. Afternoon highs through the weekend will hold steady in the 70s with dry conditions each day. Our next storm system looks to move through next week. While exact timing and details remain unclear this far out, check in with the Storm Station daily for the latest details on how the weather could impact your Mardi Gras plans.

