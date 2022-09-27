Tuesday AM Forecast: Dry air is causing fire weather conditions

The dry air we have been waiting for is here, and could actually cause some problems.

The combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between 15 and 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across the area. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.

The National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING due to critical fire conditions for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area (except St. Mary Parish) from 9am to 7pm today. This includes the parishes of: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, Tangipahoa, Livingston, Ascension and the counties of Wilkinson, Amite, and Pike. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can all contribute to volatile fire behavior.

Many locations in the region have gone more than two weeks since measurable rain and dry conditions will continue for the duration of this week. With increased winds due to Hurricane Ian nearby in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico, favorable fire conditions could persist through much of the week.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: After starting out in the 50s this morning, temperatures will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with low humidity. Skies will be sunny and clear all day today. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s.

Up Next: These fall conditions are going to last all week. High temperatures will be in the low 80s and morning temperatures will be in the 50s. With strong northeasterly winds from hurricane Ian, the fire weather may last a few more days. This cooler and drier weather will last through the weekend too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics

Ian has strengthened into a major, category 3 hurricane. Ian made landfall over western Cuba very early this morning and is expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf later today. As it enters the Gulf of Mexico, it is expected to continue intensifying. The front that came through the local area will be pushing Ian into the west coast of Florida by the end of the week. CLICK HERE to track Ian in the WBRZ Hurricane Center. Stay connected for updates throughout the week.