Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: Cloudy skies will break tomorrow
Skies will be mostly cloudy all day, you may even see some drizzle.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Your Tuesday is looking cloudy. Most of the day will be overcast with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It’s possible that a little drizzle will fall here and there, but we are not expecting any significant rain today. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 50s for the last time this week.
Up Next: The rest of the week will bring a warmup. Temperatures will start trending in the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon with some passing clouds. Thursday and Friday will be coming in warm, in the low 80s and it will be a bit humid too. Overnight temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s heading into Friday. Over the weekend, rain will be back in the forecast along the next cold front. The cold front will approach the area from the west on Saturday afternoon bringing scattered showers and storms. The exact timing is still changing, but we do know that the storms will be weakening as they approach the area. The front will become so weak that it is forecast to sit over south Louisiana overnight and continue to produce on and off showers into Sunday too. Stay connected to the Storm Station for the latest on the weekend rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics
Trending News
Tropical Storm Lisa formed in the Caribbean on Monday. It is expected to move due west into the coast of Belize. To see the full forecast track for Lisa click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road
-
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
-
Baton Rouge man on hike now missing for 5 days, search continues...
-
Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office warns of sex offenders on Halloween
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent