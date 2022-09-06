Tuesday AM Forecast: Clouds and showers stick around all day today

More clouds and on and off showers for your Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today is going to be a near perfect repeat of yesterday. A little drizzle is already out there and will continue on and off all day. At times you may see some more steady rain and a heavy downpour is not out of the question. Don’t expect much sunshine to make it through the clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low 70s.

Up Next: On Wednesday, we will see a little more sunshine with showers holding off until the afternoon and evening. These showers will be more scattered across the area. Only about half of the WBRZ viewing area will see rain on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Thursday will bring clouds and sun in the morning with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Again, temperatures will be in the mid-80s. This pattern will repeat through the weekend with showers around each day but no total washouts in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics

Tropical Storm Earl is moving slowly north of the Caribbean Sea. It is not a threat to the United States. CLICK HERE to visit the hurricane center and see the official track of Earl. Danielle continues to spin out in the north Atlantic and is not a threat to any locations.

There is one other disturbance that is not a threat to the local area, but something to watch.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms stretching from the Cabo Verde Islands southwestward several hundred miles are associated with a broad and elongated area of low pressure. Environmental conditions are conducive for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while moving westward to west northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. Upper-level winds are likely to become less conducive for development late this week.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.