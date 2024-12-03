Tuesday AM Forecast: Clouds and rain arrive Wednesday, unsettled pattern through weekend

Tuesday will be the last day we see full sunshine over the next 7-days. A midweek weather pattern shift will bring back cloud cover and rain chances.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures range from the mid to upper 30s early Tuesday; definitely another cold morning for kids standing by the bus stop. Clear skies will warm conditions into the low and mid 60s this afternoon. Overnight, expect one more chilly night in the 30s before clouds begin to move in Wednesday morning.

Up Next: As an area of low pressure joined with a warm front in the western Gulf of Mexico moves north towards Louisiana, clouds and moisture will return to the region on Wednesday. Skies will become cloudy by afternoon hours and a few isolated showers may be around during the Wednesday evening commute. Temperatures will stay cool, in the middle 60s, with the clouds and rain around. Showers will then begin to increase in coverage and intensity into the overnight hours. The Storm Station expects widespread rain and thunderstorms with an inch or so falling before the activity tapers through the first half of Thursday.

The second half of the week and weekend forecast becomes a bit tricky as several (currently poorly defined) fronts will be near the region. So, as of now, confidence is low in the forecast Friday through Sunday, but there will likely be another opportunity for rain and thunderstorms as moisture remains in the atmosphere. Additionally, sun may become hard to find with steady cloud cover overhead. It is likely that temperatures will be chilly behind the front on Thursday and then trend warmer through the weekend. Overall, get ready for a roller coaster of conditions and keep raingear handy beginning Wednesday afternoon.

