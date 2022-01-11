51°
Tuesday AM Forecast: Chilly mornings continue with some warmer afternoon highs

By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

A slow but steady warm up will start today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: After a cold start, it will take some time for temperatures to warm up. Temperatures will likely be in the 30s and 40s all morning and will top out in the upper 50s in the late afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine along with that as well. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the 30s but will stay above freezing.

Up Next: More sunshine is instore on Wednesday afternoon. A gradual warmup will happen this week starting on Wednesday, afternoon highs will be near 60 degrees. Thursday morning will be well above freezing near 40 degrees. Thursday and Friday are expected to be sunny and clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will return to the forecast on Saturday with the next cold front. Saturday will not be a wash out and showers are expected to be mainly light. Dry skies will be back on Sunday with cooler temperatures. Highs will fall back into the 50s and 30s will return overnight. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.  

