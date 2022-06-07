Tuesday AM Forecast: Afternoon heat index will be near 100 degrees

The steam machine is up and running this week.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures climb into the low 90s. Don’t forget to tack on a few more degrees for a heat index. We will be able to avoid the triple digit heat for one more day. There will be no cooldown showers today. Temperatures tonight will be in the low 70s.

Up Next: Temperatures will continue to trend in the low 90s with the heat index near 100° on Wednesday and Thursday. Then, a stray shower will be possible on Thursday afternoon. It will not offer much in terms of rainfall totals or relief from the heat. Showers will be more numerous in the forecast every afternoon through the weekend. These summery storms can pack a punch with a quick heavy downpour, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. We are not tracking any total washouts. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected in the next 5 days.