Latest Weather Blog
Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Monday night
Click HERE to watch Trump announce his pick live.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is expected to announce his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
Kennedy announced last month that he was stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. As an Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.
Trump has narrowed it down to four candidates and says he "can't go wrong."
The judges were handpicked out of a group of 25 by a group of conservative lawyers called the Federalist Society. The candidates include Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Thomas Hardima and Amy Coney.
The announcement will be made at 8 p.m. CST.
Trending News
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy will be present in D.C. for the announcement.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters battle flames at greenhouse on Capitol High campus
-
EBR School Board President: 'Somebody's going to have to be cut'
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
New locally-owned distillery offering unique twist on spirits
-
'She loved her job:' Ambulance worker's family remembers her passion, dedication to...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title