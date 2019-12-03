49°
Trump says Secretary of Defense James Mattis to retire in February

11 months 1 week 6 days ago Thursday, December 20 2018 Dec 20, 2018 December 20, 2018 4:30 PM December 20, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary James Mattis will be retiring at the end of February.

Trump made the announcement via Twitter Thursday afternoon. He says a new chief will be named shortly. In a statement, Mattis said Trump deserves a defense secretary "'whose views are better aligned" with his own.

