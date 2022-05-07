90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Trucker killed after 18-wheeler crashed through guardrail, flipped

5 hours 27 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, May 07 2022 May 7, 2022 May 07, 2022 11:48 AM May 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - A Texas man died after his 18-wheeler smashed through a guardrail and flipped along a West Baton Rouge highway.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday along LA 415 at US 190.

Louisiana State Police said 54-year-old Arturo Vaquera Martinez was driving a 2015 Freightliner tractor trailer northbound on LA 415. For reasons still unknown, Martinez failed to navigate the entrance ramp curve to US 190 westbound.

The truck went off-road through the guardrail before overturning. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending News

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days