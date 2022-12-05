74°
Truck takes down transmission line, knocks out power for much of St. Gabriel

ST. GABRIEL - A truck pulled down powerlines and caused several hundred households to lose power in Iberville Parish Monday afternoon. 

Entergy told WBRZ that the vehicle took out a transmission line in St. Gabriel sometime around 1 p.m.  The power company said roughly 300 customers were still without electricity shortly before 3 p.m. 

Entergy said crews are working to restore power to those still affected.

