Tropical Storm Tammy forms east of the Lesser Antilles

Tropical Storm Tammy has formed a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. This marks the 19th named system of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There are two names left on the list of names for 2023 - Vince and Whitney.

The latest forecast brings Tammy toward the Lesser Antilles. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and rough surf are expected in the region. Those in the area will need to monitor the storm closely.

Long-term data is suggesting that the storm will curve out to sea without any threat to the United States. Regardless, the Storm Station will keep watching the system. You can find the latest on the storm as it unfolds HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.