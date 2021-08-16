91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tropical Storm Henri forms, not a threat to Gulf Coast

59 minutes ago Monday, August 16 2021 Aug 16, 2021 August 16, 2021 3:53 PM August 16, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

Tropical Depression Eight has strengthened into Tropical Storm Henri. The storm was located 145 miles southeast of Bermuda as of 4pm Monday. Producing maximum winds of 40mph and moving southwest at 7mph, Henri will turn clockwise to the west over the next day or two and pass south of Bermuda. Some strengthening is possible. Henri will not affect the Gulf Coast.

Trending News

Get tropical weather alerts sent straight to your phone on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days