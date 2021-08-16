Tropical Storm Henri forms, not a threat to Gulf Coast

Tropical Depression Eight has strengthened into Tropical Storm Henri. The storm was located 145 miles southeast of Bermuda as of 4pm Monday. Producing maximum winds of 40mph and moving southwest at 7mph, Henri will turn clockwise to the west over the next day or two and pass south of Bermuda. Some strengthening is possible. Henri will not affect the Gulf Coast.

