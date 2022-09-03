Tropical Storm Earl Forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, near the Leeward Islands. As a center of circulation has gradually become better defined over the last few days, pressure has fallen and winds have increased beyond 39mph to classify the system as a tropical storm.

#Earl first track... expected to curl out to sea with Danielle. Unfortunately, heavy rain will be possible in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico before that happens. pic.twitter.com/AKIpgR5LiY — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) September 3, 2022

Earl is expected to move west-northwestward at 10mph just north of the Leeward Islands through Saturday and then north of Puerto Rico on Sunday. Regardless of strengthening, heavy rain is possible. This system does not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.