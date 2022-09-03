78°
Tropical Storm Earl Forms in Atlantic Ocean

4 hours 36 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, September 02 2022 Sep 2, 2022 September 02, 2022 8:44 PM September 02, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, near the Leeward Islands. As a center of circulation has gradually become better defined over the last few days, pressure has fallen and winds have increased beyond 39mph to classify the system as a tropical storm.

Earl is expected to move west-northwestward at 10mph just north of the Leeward Islands through Saturday and then north of Puerto Rico on Sunday. Regardless of strengthening, heavy rain is possible. This system does not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

